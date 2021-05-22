Cyclone Yaas: Indian Naval ships, aircraft on standby for rescue and relief operations

Kolkata: In view of the likeliness of intensification of the low-pressure area in the North Andaman seas into a cyclonic storm Yaas, the Indian Navy has kept its naval ships and aircraft on standby for possible rescue and relief operations in West Bengal and Odisha.

In an official statement on Saturday, the Navy said four naval ships have been kept on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). Their bricks, diving, and medical teams will also render assistance in the areas that will be most affected along with the Odisha and West Bengal coast.

Naval Air Stations have also kept their aircraft -- INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai -- ready to undertake an aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required. Eight flood relief teams, along with four diving teams have also been prepositioned at Odisha and West Bengal to boost the existing resources.

As per the release, the Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclonic storm which is likely to intensify during the next 24 hours over the Bay of Bengal and is moving in the north-westerly direction. It is likely to cross the coast between north Odisha and West Bengal around May 26.

The headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge at West Bengal and Odisha have also carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone Yaas while being in constant liaison with the state administrations for rendering assistance as required.

A low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning, which will intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Low pressure area has formed over eastcentral BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening. pic.twitter.com/DakiLqpw0f — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2021

According to the IMD, it will intensify further into `Very Severe Cyclonic Storm` and will move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26 evening.

"Low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal today morning. To intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening," informed IMD in a tweet.

The weather agency had earlier predicted that the cyclonic storm Yaas will hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26 and both the states will experience heavy rainfall from May 22 to 26.

In view of the cyclonic storm Yaas, an advisory has been issued for fishermen of West Bengal not to venture into the sea from May 23 evening.

(inputs from agency)

