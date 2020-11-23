Cyclonic storm to move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in next 24 hours, says IMD

The depression over southwest and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 8.30 hours IST on Monday the same region near Latitude 9.5°N and Longitude 84.2°E, about 550 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and move northwestwards and cross Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around November 25 afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Under its influence, the rainfall activity is likely to increase over south peninsular India from Monday onwards with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 24-26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Telangana during November 25-26th.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity also very likely over Tamilnadu and Puducherry during November 24-25 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on November 25-26 and over Telangana on November 26.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining west-central and southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during 23rd to 25th November. Also, the fishermen out at the Sea are advised to return to the coast and avoid the above sea areas.

The Cyclonic Storm “GATI” over north Somalia moved nearly westwards with a speed of about 08 kmph during past six hours and lay

centred at 8.30 am IST of November 23 over the same region near Latitude 10.5° N and Longitude 49.7°E, about 180 km west-southwest of Ras Binnah (Somalia). It is very likely to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next three hours and into a depression during the subsequent six hours.

Since the system is away from the Indian coast, no adverse weather will be caused by this system over the Indian coast. However, fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Aden and the southwest Arabian Sea along & off north Somalia coast till the evening of Monday.