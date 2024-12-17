Advertisement
DNA EXCLUSIVE

Days After Disengagement, NSA Ajit Doval to Visit China: What to Expect From Key Trip?

Ajit Doval has served as India's National Security Advisor during all three terms of the Modi government. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 12:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NSA Ajit Doval is likely to visit China on December 17, where he is expected to meet with China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, in Beijing. This follows their previous meeting on September 12 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, during which the framework for the disengagement along the LAC in October is believed to have been discussed.

Ahead of his visit, questions are being raised about Ajit Doval's objectives during this bilateral meeting. Speculation is rife about whether he will discuss key challenges related to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan with China. Zee News' special report will explore the details of India's 007's next critical mission.

Watch Today's Full Episode Here

According to today's DNA, it is possible that during his visit to China, Doval may raise concerns related to Bangladesh, as the anti-India agenda of the Yunus government has become a volatile issue that could escalate at any moment.

Bangladesh has provided shelter to militants from ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army). Furthermore, officials from Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and highly trained Pakistani militants have also reportedly arrived in Bangladesh.

 

