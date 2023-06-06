Dead Bodies Of Two Children Found Inside Wooden Box In Delhi: Police

New Delhi: Dead bodies of two young children, Neeraj (8) and Arti (6), were found inside an old wooden box at their home in Joga Bai extension in southeast Delhi on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi Police suspect they died of accidental asphyxia (suffocation). "Jamia Nagar police station received information regarding the discovery of two bodies at house number F2, Joga Bai extension. The bodies of two siblings, identified as Neeraj (8) and Arti (6), were found in an old wooden box," news agency PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo as saying.

"A local inquiry has revealed that the deceased children had lunch at 3 pm today with their parents and went missing at around 3.30 pm. The parents and others started searching for them and later found them in the box. The post-mortem will confirm the cause of death," news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.

The DCP said there was no injury on the bodies and it seems to be a case of accidental asphyxiation, adding that autopsy will ascertain the exact cause of death.

A social worker named Mehmood Ahmed was the first to reach the scene. "The children’s father Balbir is a watchman and the family hails from Nepal. He has five daughters and one son. There were no signs of injury on the bodies, but one of them had foam coming out of the mouth, PTI quoted him as saying.

A local resident named Naushad Chowdhary said that the box was very old and the children were playing and got inside it. The box lid closed and they could not open it and got trapped and died. That is what he heard so far.