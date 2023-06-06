With Open-Air Theater, Food Cafe, Butterfly Park And More, Delhi's Revamped Timarpur Lake To Open Soon

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is transforming the Timarpur lake in Delhi into a tourist spot that will open soon. The project, covering 40 acres in northeast Delhi, also aims to create an ecosystem in the area and cost-effectively recharge the groundwater levels, easing the water problems of the local people. Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj checked the progress of the project on World Environment Day on Monday and planted trees in the area. He said the project is in its final stage and 90 per cent of the work is done. The rest of the work will be completed soon and then the lake will be accessible to the public, Bharadwaj added.

"The Aam Aadmi Party government is developing the lake as a tourist attraction and it will soon let people enjoy the wonders of nature, the Delhi Water Minister’s office said in a statement. A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) being built here will supply clean water to the lake. Once the project is finished, it will help in water storage, groundwater recharge, and water treatment," he said. Bharadwaj also posted pictures of the lake which were retweeted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter.

Happy to see the Timarpur Lake becoming a popular & beautiful picnic spot in North Delhi. We are building such lakes all over Delhi to restore ecological balance and give Delhiites peaceful recreational spots. We won't rest before we turn Delhi truly into a 'City of Lakes'.

Bharadwaj said amenities like a food cafe, a selfie point, a step plaza, a museum, an open-air theatre, a butterfly park, a gallery, and an auditorium will be set up in the lake complex. In the 1940s, there was a treatment plant at Timarpur. These oxidation ponds were used to purify dirty water. The was very old, which led to the piling up of dirty water on the land giving off a bad smell, he said. Because of these reasons, the plant was shut down.

Later, people began throwing garbage on the site making it a haven for anti-social elements and drunkards. Criminal activities were also reported here, according to the statement. The locals raised complaints with public officials, after which restoration of the lake was started.