Meet Ram Bhajan Kumar, Delhi Police Head Constable Who Cracked UPSC Exam In 8th Attempt- Read His Success Story

New Delhi: One should never give up on their dreams, we have read many inspiring stories in the past but here is one such unique success story from Delhi which will motivate many. While the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result for the Civil Services Examination, 2022 last month. Among 933 candidates who cracked one of the toughest exams in India, there were a few aspirants whose success success tales stand out. One of them is Ram Bhajan Kumar, Head Constable of Delhi Police who secured 667th rank in the 2022 UPSC exam.

Who Is Ram Bhajan Kumar?

Belonging to a lower-middle-class family, 34-year-old Ram Bhajan is the son of a laborer in Rajasthan. Kumar managed at least six hours daily studying and bought study materials from Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. He used to apply for a month's leave and dedicate nearly 16 hours daily for preparations when exam dates were near.

Ram Bhajan Kumar's Struggles

Ram Bhajan along with his parents also used to work as laborers during his school hours to meet the needs of his family. Ram Bhajan, a resident of Bapi, a small village in the Dausa district of Rajasthan, said that his parents used to earn their livelihood by working as labourers. Despite facing many challenges, he finally cracked this prestigious exam in his 8th attempt.

Ram's Inspiring Journey

Kumar joined the force in 2009 as a constable. Kumar said he was inspired by Firoz Alam, who was a constable in the Delhi Police and after clearing the UPSC exams in 2019, became an ACP. After Alam secured rank, I got motivation to strive hard. He also made a Whatsapp group to encourage and motivate UPSC aspirants like me and others. He has been a constant support system till date," he added. "It is a dream come true. This was my eighth attempt. Since I belong to the OBC category, I am eligible for nine attempts and this was my second-last," he said. On what kept him going despite failures over the last couple of years, he said his wife constantly encouraged him and became his pillar of strength.

The success story of Ram Bhajan Kumar teaches us one important lesson in life that we should never stop trying and we should never lose hope. Failure is very real, but it is a stop along their journey, not an end destination. Experiencing failure does not make you a failure but makes you strong enough to face the hurdles that stand in the way of your success.