Death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 rises to 10 in India as 65-year-old man dies in Mumbai

The death toll due to coronavirus in India jumped to 10 on Tuesday (March 24) after a 65-year-old man died in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The man was admitted to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital on Monday (March 23) and died within a few hours of admission.

Sources said that the deceased had returned from the UAE and had travelled to Ahmedabad on March 15 before returning to Mumbai on March 20. The man got admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering from fever and cough.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country stands at 446 while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 37, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Central government has taken several steps to contain the rapid spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports. There is a complete lockdown in as many as 548 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people.

The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak and measures being taken to contain the pandemic.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," PM Modi said in a tweet.