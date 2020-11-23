Decided to amend Kerala Police Act in effort to check widespread malicious campaigns through social media: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (November 23, 2020) said that his government decided to amend the Kerala Police Act in an effort to check the widespread malicious campaigns through social media.

The Kerala Police Act amendment ordinance was signed by Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on Sunday.

"The Kerala Government had decided to amend the Kerala Police Act in an effort to check the widespread malicious campaigns through social media and otherwise, which pose a threat to individual freedom and dignity, which are constitutionally ensured to citizens," said Vijayan.

"Criticisms and complaints against defamatory, untrue and obscene campaigns have come up from various quarters of the society. Strong protests have emerged from the society on account of the merciless attacks on various sections including women and transgenders. There have been instances in which even the integrity of families has been affected, resulting in suicides," read the official statement.

It added, "The need for legally tackling this was raised even by the heads of media houses. It was in these circumstances that an amendment to the Kerala Police Act was envisaged."

Vijayan stated that the amendment evoked varied responses from several corners and apprehensions were aired by those who support the LDF and profess to defend democracy.

"In these circumstances, the Government of Kerala will not go ahead with implementing the amendment. A detailed discussion will be held in the Assembly regarding this, and the future course of action will be decided upon after duly considering the opinions coming up from all quarters," said Vijayan.

He said that those who engage in campaigns against personal liberty and the spirit of humanism should cease to do so, on social media and otherwise.

"The entire society should exercise vigil in this regard," said CM Vijayan.

Live TV