Deeds like Raavan…: Manish Sisodia’s dig at Gujarat govt amid Bhagavad Gita in syllabus step

On Gujarat's decision to introduce Bhagavad Gita in schools from the academic year 2022-23, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "Definitely it`s a great step but people who are introducing it need to practice the values of Gita first. Their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita."

File Photo

New Delhi: As Gujarat announced to introduce Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students from the academic year 2022-23, Delhi Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Friday welcomed the move and said that "their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita".

"Definitely it`s a great step but people who are introducing it need to practice the values of Gita first. Their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita," Sisodia told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani said Bhagavad Gita will be introduced as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23.

Sisodia celebrated Holi with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party workers and supporters where he passed on Holi wishes."I wish a very Happy Holi to all the people of the country. Holi teaches us that our reality lies in not just one but all colours," he said.

