Bhagavad Gita to be part of school syllabus in Gujarat: State Govt

New Delhi: Bhagavad Gita will be introduced as a part of the syllabus for classes 6-12 in all Gujarat schools from the academic year 2022-23 government announced in the state assembly.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocations for the education department.

The decision to make Bhagavad Gita comes in alignment with the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP) that advocates imbibing ancient cultures as well modern traditions in the children from an early stage.

Speaking to reporters later, Vaghani said people from all faiths have accepted the moral values and principles outlined in the ancient Hindu scripture.

"Hence, we have decided to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum for Classes 6 to 12. For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of 'Sarvangi Shikshan' (holistic education). From Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language," he said.

Schools will also organise activities based on the scripture such as prayers, shloka recitation, comprehension, drama, quiz, painting and elocution competitions, he said.

Study material such as books and audio-video CDs will be provided to schools by the government, the minister added.

(With PTI inputs)

