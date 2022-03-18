Bhagavad Gita not only for Hindus, it’s for all: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh

New Delhi: Karnataka Education minister BC Nagesh said on Friday (March 18) that Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus and if experts suggest it will also be introduced in schools in the southern state from next year.

His remark comes in the wake of Gujarat deciding to introduce Bhagavad Gita as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to 12 students from the academic year 2022-23.

The state education minister said that the government wants to introduce moral science in the future and its subject will be decided later on.

“We've studied Moral Science in schools. Somehow it has been left out for years. Many parents feel it should be introduced. At present we've not thought of it. But we want to introduce in future. Subject in Moral Science will be decided by educational experts,” ANI quoted Nagesh as saying.

He added, “We're going to speak to our CM about whether we're going to introduce Moral Science, consulting with him we want to introduce it in next academic year. What gives an impact on the children will be introduced-whether it is Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan and Mahabharat.”

The BJP minister said that Bhagavad Gita will be introduced from the next academic year if experts suugest. “Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus, but it is also for all. If experts say it will definitely be introduced - not from this year but next year. We have to decide whether Moral Science has to be introduced,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of Muslim traders in Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka observed a day-long bandh on Thursday to express disappointment over the High Court upholding the hijab ban in educational institutions. The Karnataka High Court had ruled that hijab was not an essential religious practice of Islam and the uniform norm has to be followed.

