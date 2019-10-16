Defence bases in Jammu, Punjab on orange alert after fresh intel inputs of terror attack

The defence bases in Jammu and Punjab area have been placed on orange alert after fresh intelligence inputs suggested that a group of terrorists are planning to target some defence bases in the region. "The defence bases in and around Punjab and Jammu are on high alert. The Indian Air Force has put its airbases in Punjab including Pathankot and Jammu on orange alert," government sources told ANI.

They added that the forces had received inputs on Wednesday morning and the defence bases have been put on high alert to prevent any untoward incident. "The inputs were received by forces today morning after which they are taking all precautions to protect the defence bases," added government sources.

It is to be noted that these bases were on high alert a few days ago too but the alert levels were brought down after a couple of days. There have intelligence inputs of a possible terror attack on defence facilities in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab since August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In September 2019, intelligence agencies had issued a warning saying that a module of eight to ten Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have infiltrated India and are planning to launch terror attacks on defence bases. The input suggested that the JeM terrorists are planning to carry out a suicide attack against air force bases in and around Jammu and Kashmir.