Defence Expo 2020 to be held in Uttar Pradesh for the first time in February

Lucknow: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference on Sunday and declared that 'Defence Expo-2020' will be held in Lucknow during the month of February.

Prior to the conference, Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with officials regarding 'Defence Expo-2020'. Adityanath said, ''Preparations are underway for the Defence Expo which is to be held in February. I am convinced that Uttar Pradesh will become a destination for defence manufacturing and aerospace manufacturing in India.''

Live TV

Talking about his achievements Aditynath said, ''In Uttar Pradesh, we have turned challenges into opportunities. We have successfully organized Investors Summit in Lucknow, NRI Conference in Varanasi and Kumbh in Prayagraj.'' He added, '' Many events organised here have earned global recognition.''

Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh for choosing Uttar Pradesh for the Expo.

Addressing the press conference Rajnath Singh said, ''Defense Expo 2020 is an important international level expo. This is the largest expo in India which is going to be held in Lucknow in UP. Many investors have agreed to the MoU. A large number of investors are coming and they will see that they have to invest.''

The theme of the DefExpo India- 2020 will be 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

The Defence Expo also offers an opportunity for Indian firms to get engaged in Business-to-Business (B2B) interaction with senior foreign delegations. It also facilitates Government-to-Government (G2G) meetings and the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). In 2018 Chennai hosted the biennial show for the first time ever.