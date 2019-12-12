हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi air quality worsens to 'severe' category, AQI falls to 407

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI in Delhi docked at 407 at 7 AM.

Delhi air quality worsens to &#039;severe&#039; category, AQI falls to 407

The overall air quality in Delhi fell to 'severe' category on Thursday (December 12) with air quality index (AQI) crossing 400 in several parts of the national capital. 

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI in Delhi docked at 407 at 7 AM. In Pusa, the AQI docked at 388 (very poor), while it was 385, 431, 395, 438, 404, 488 at Lodhi Road, Delhi University, Airport, Mathura Road, Ayanagar and Chandni Chowk.

The air quality also deteriorated in National Capital Region on Thursday with AQI remaining in the 'severe' category in Noida as it recorded an AQI of 429. In Gurugram, the AQI was registered at 395 in the 'very poor' category.

Live TV

SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. "Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory.

On Wednesday (December 11), the overall air quality in Delhi remained 'very poor' with air quality index (AQI) crossing 350 in most parts of the national capital. The overall AQI in Delhi docked at 360 at 7 AM.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi air qualityDelhi air pollutionAir pollution
Next
Story

Landmark day for India, says PM Narendra Modi as Citizenship Amendment Bill passes Rajya Sabha test

Must Watch

PT14M48S

DNA: Nanavati Commission gives clean chit to PM Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots