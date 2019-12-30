Delhi Assembly election 2020: AAP Lok Sabha candidate Gugan Singh joins BJP ahead of polls

New Delhi: Former MLA Gugan Singh, who fought Lok Sabha polls as an AAP candidate, returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Singh joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, state unit party chief Manoj Tiwari, senior party leader and MP Vijay Goel, MP Parvesh Verma and others.

Gugan Singh, who unsuccessfully fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Northwest Delhi seat against BJP`s Hans Raj Hans, was a BJP member of the Delhi Assembly from Bawana. He had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before Bawana by-election in 2017.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to take place in early next year.

On Friday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had called the BJP `Tukde, Tukde` gang, a term used to address a group of people involved in alleged anti-India activities. "Real `Tukde, Tukde gang is the BJP," Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP told ANI, claiming that the BJP is trying to divide people along communal lines.

The Rajya Sabha MP was responding to Home Minister Amit Shah`s statement to punish the members of `Tukde, Tukde` gang.

Sanjay Singh also alleged the hands of BJP and Congress in violence during anti-CAA protests in Delhi, adding "The BJP and the Congress are involved in whatever is happening in Delhi."

According to him, the BJP has no agenda for the development of the country, and added that the people of Delhi will teach a lesson to the BJP in the coming Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held early next year.

On Thursday, Amit Shah had told a gathering in Delhi, "It is time to punish the `Tukde, Tukde` gang, which is responsible for the violence on the streets of the national capital with the help of the Congress party. The people of Delhi should punish them."

