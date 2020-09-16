Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta tests coronavirus positive

Delhi: Two days after Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he has tested positive for coronavirus, the Delhi BJP Chief has now informed about him contracting COVID-19.

Gupta on Wednesday (September 16, 2020) took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Last week I underwent a COVID test after having a mild fever, the report of which was negative. Due to continuing to feel ill, I went for a corona test again which has come out positive."

Gupta added, "Although I have been quarantined for the past one week, I urge people who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested."

पिछले हफ्ते हल्का बुखार होने के बाद मैंने covid टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट negative थी, लगातार अस्वस्थ महसूस करने के कारण मैंने फिर से कोरोना का टेस्ट कराया जो positive आया है। वैसे तो मैं पिछले 1 week से quarantine हूं फिर भी कोई मेरे संपर्क में आया हो तो वह अपनी जांच करा ले। — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) September 16, 2020

Delhi BJP MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir wished Gupta a speedy recovery.

आपकी शुभकामनाओं के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) September 16, 2020

Earlier on September 14, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted, "After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work."

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,146 new COVID-19 confirmed infections on September 15, that took the total number of active cases across the national capital to 29,787.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 15th September 2020#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/o9F2WqTxhR — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) September 15, 2020

Delhi has so far witnessed 1,91,203 recoveries and 4,806 coronavirus related deaths.

