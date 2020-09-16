हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta tests coronavirus positive

Gupta said, "Although I have been quarantined for the past one week, I urge people who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested."   

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta tests coronavirus positive
File Photo (Twitter@@adeshguptabjp)

Delhi: Two days after Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he has tested positive for coronavirus, the Delhi BJP Chief has now informed about him contracting COVID-19.

Gupta on Wednesday (September 16, 2020) took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Last week I underwent a COVID test after having a mild fever, the report of which was negative. Due to continuing to feel ill, I went for a corona test again which has come out positive." 

Gupta added, "Although I have been quarantined for the past one week, I urge people who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested." 

Delhi BJP MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir wished Gupta a speedy recovery.

Earlier on September 14, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted, "After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work."

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,146 new COVID-19 confirmed infections on September 15, that took the total number of active cases across the national capital to 29,787.

Delhi has so far witnessed 1,91,203 recoveries and 4,806 coronavirus related deaths.

Live TV

Tags:
CoronavirusAdesh GuptaDelhi
Next
Story

ISRO will support MSMEs, start-ups in space sector via SEED, says Dr K Sivan
  • 50,20,359Confirmed
  • 82,066Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Bollywood breaking 20-20 : Saamna praised Jaya Bachchan's speech