Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Skip 'Illegal' ED Summons

Two opposition chief ministers in the Enforcement Directorate's net have refused to comply with the summons issued to them terming it 'illegal'. On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate has also refused to back out and is conducting raids at the premises of some close associates of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi in an ongoing money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party today said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case. Kejriwal in his reply to ED has expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear today calling the notice 'illegal'. The AAP also claimed that the ED wants to arrest Kejriwal to prevent him from the 2024 poll campaign.

ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal earlier on December 22 last year, in connection with the excise policy case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

On the other hand, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also replied to the ED summon saying that the notice is illegal. The ED has issued a 'last opportunity' to CM Soren to record his statement in an alleged land scam. Soren has so far skipped six summons.

Earlier last week, the ED issued the seventh summons to the Jharkhand CM under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, asking him to record his statement.

CM Soren was first summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August in connection with a land 'scam' case. However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations.