Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders delinking of hotels attached with hospitals for coronavirus COVID-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (July 29) ordered delinking of hotels attached with hospitals for treatment of coronavirus patients, in the wake of improving COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

"Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

The Delhi chief minister also said that as per the existing guidelines if the antigen test of any patient is negative but the person is showing symptoms of COVID-19 then RT-PCR test must be done on him. CM Kejriwal noted that he has ordered the concerned officers to ensure strict compliance of these guidelines.

"Existing guidelines say that if any patient’s antigen test is negative but has symptoms, RT-PCR test must be done on him. I directed the officers today to ensure strict compliance of these guidelines," he said.

A total of 18544 tests were conducted in Delhi on Tuesday, out of which 13701 were rapid antigen tests. Over 10,000 rapid antigen tests are conducted daily in Delhi and any lapse in it can cause problems. This is the main reason why it is necessary to conduct RT-PCR test of patients with symptoms.