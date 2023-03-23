topStoriesenglish2587022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says, 'No Objection' To 'Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao' Posters

Posters with the slogan "Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao" were put up across Delhi a day after "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters appeared across the city.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 02:48 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Posters reading "Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao" were put up across Delhi
  • This was in response to "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters
  • Arvind Kejriwal said he has no objection to the posters about him

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he has no objection to posters that have been put up demanding his ouster and those behind it "should not be arrested". Posters reading "Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao" (Remove Kejriwal, Save Delhi) have been put up across the national capital by BJP leaders.

This came a day after "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters appeared across the national capital. The Delhi Police arrested six people and registered 49 FIRs in connection with the anti-Modi posters.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "People have put up posters against me in Delhi. I have no objection to this. In a democracy, the public has every right to express their views in favour of or against their leader. Those who put up posters against me should not be arrested."

Also Read: ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’: Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Centre Amid Poster Row, Asks ‘Why is PM Modi Scared?’

The posters against Kejriwal were put up by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who accused Kejriwal of being "dishonest" and "corrupt".

"He is involved in scams in education, health, and excise departments. We are honest people and we are not scared of admitting that we have put up posters against him," Sirsa said.

Sounding the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has said it will kickstart a 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' campaign from the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

The party will hold a public meeting which will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

