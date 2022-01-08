Delhi Congress calls for all-party meet over surging COVID-19 cases in national capital

New Delhi: Delhi Congress unit has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the national capital and slammed Arvind Kejriwal for not announcing a financial package for Delhiites rather engaged in addressing election meetings in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and making hollow promises.

Addressing the media persons on Saturday (January 8), Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, "We have called for an all-party meeting amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. We wish to hold an all-party meeting in view of the sharp rise in the infections, particularly in the presence of fast-transmissible Omicron variant."

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief slammed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal by alleging that the latter declared a weekend curfew in haste without thinking about the repercussions.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not listen to anyone. He declared a weekend curfew in a haste. With this call, he has put people in difficulty. He should have thought about what purpose this limited curfew would serve. By allowing odd-even closure of shops during week days, he only added to the problems as rush in shops, which could have been avoided, been allowed to open on all days," he said.

Chaudhary said that Kejriwal is busy addressing election meetings in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and making hollow promises.

"Weekend lockdown will also impact the livelihood of daily wage earners, housemaids, labourers and other sections of poor people. Arvind Kejriwal`s government has not announced any financial package or relief for them. Delhi Congress had repeatedly demanded relief packages, but CM Kejriwal does not have time for Delhi. He was busy addressing election meetings in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and making hollow promises," he said.

"It was shocking to know that CM Kejriwal has not learnt any lessons from previous COVID-19 posed devastations. Despite knowing that a third wave of the pandemic in the country was round the corner, he made false assurances to the people that there was no reason to panic. The common people are facing the brunt of Kejriwal`s indiscretion and incompetence," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (January 8) announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase election from Feb 10, Manipur to go for a two-phase election from Feb 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

