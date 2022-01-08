Third Covid-19 wave in India? Delhi, Mumbai log in more than 20,000 fresh cases

New Delhi: As India's Covid-19 cases continue to spike, India's capital, Delhi, and financial capital, Mumbai, recorded more than 20 thousand cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday (January 8).

Mumbai logged in 20,318 fresh COVID cases and five deaths today. The active cases stand at 1,06,037 and hospital bed occupancy is at 21.4%.

Seven more fatalities were recorded in Delhi on Saturday due to COVID-19 as the city clocked 20,181 infections in a single day, while the positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, according to data by the health department.

A total of 1,02,965 tests were conducted the previous day, including 79,946 RT-PCR ones, while the rest were rapid antigen ones. Nearly, 1,586 patients are admitted to hospitals, with 375 patients on oxygen support. Out of 375 patients, 27 are on ventilator.

The number of active cases stands at 48,178, of which 25,909 are in home isolation.

Earlier in the day, India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections taking the total case tally to 3,53,68,372, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The government has reiterated and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid mass gatherings. The Centre has also asked states and union territories to review infrastructure preparedness, including re-establishment of field/makeshift hospital facilities to avoid any shortage in the eventuality of a potential surge in hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

(With PTI inputs)

