Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, diagnosed with dengue and COVID-19, shifted from LNJP to Max Hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been diagnosed with dengue and COVID-19, is shifted to Max Hospital, Saket, from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital here on Thursday (September 25).

Sisodia was earlier admitted to LNJP hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels. He has also been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Office of Delhi Deputy CM said.

Earlier on September 14, the Deputy Chief Minister had informed about his positive test results for COVID-19, following which he had isolated himself. Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection.

Earlier in the day, a senior doctor from LNJP Hospital said, "He is still in ICU since yesterday, but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support as per requirement, and under constant observation." "The Deputy CM will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days," the doctor said.

Asked if the minister has any co-morbidities, the doctor, also a senior official said, "He has hypertension." Notably, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was admitted to the hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels.

Sisodia was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14 since he had tested positive for the disease. He is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contract COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Satyendar Jain was tested positive for COVID-19 in June and he was administered plasma therapy.

With 3,834 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the tally in the national capital rose to over 2.60 lakh while the death toll rose to 5,123. The fresh cases were detected after more than 59,183 tests were conducted the previous day.

Thirty-six new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,123, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 31,125 from 30,836 the previous day, it said.