Delhi family court grants 'digital divorce' to couple amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Pre-coronavirus times married couples had to run pillar to post to get their plea divorce submitted and it would take years of incourt fighting and going through several legal mess for their divorce to come through. But a family court in Delhi, granted divorce to a couple over video conference.

The couple seeking divorce had married in May 2017 and after some disgareements between them they started living separately.

The Rohini Family Court based its decision an a recent ruling by the Supreme Court which allowed couples living separately for over a year to apply for divorce on basis of mutual consent.

A divorce petition was filed in 2019 by both of them under Section 13B (2) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The divorce to the couple was granted as the court heard the case via video conferencing.

The court still gave the couple a few months more to reconcile their relationship but the couple again filed for divorce again and so they were granted divorce.