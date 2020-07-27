Delhi government launches web portal 'Rozgar Bazar' to generate more jobs

New Delhi: In a move to generate more jobs in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal led government on Monday (July 27) launched a web portal to make job opportunities available to those who lost employment due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The web portal named as 'Rozgar Bazar' can be used by those looking for jobs and also for employers looking to recruit people.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, '' We are launching 'Rozgaar Bazaar' today to bring Delhi's job seekers and employers on one platform. It will give a boost to the jobs market and the economy.''

Addressing a digital press conference, CM Kejriwal said, "Those who are looking to recruit people for jobs can go to the website and update their requirements. Job seekers can also go there and update their qualifications, experience and requirement."

He added that the move will immensely help businesses, construction companies, professionals and shopkeepers in the capital city. He said, "It is a big step towards bridging the gap between job seekers and providers."

Kejriwal also requested the labourers who had migrated to their states during the lockdown to come back and resume their jobs. "A lot of migrant labourers have now started coming back. I request the rest to come back as the situation is stable in Delhi."

Meanwhile, Delhi CM also asserted that a special order will be taken out on Monday to allow hawkers to resume their work.