Delhi government to register street vendors by December 7, allocate special zones

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has decided to register thousands of street vendors and allocate special vending zones for them.

The government said that it is working on a very progressive policy within which all the street vendors will be demarcated once it takes charge of MCD administration.

“If the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in the MCD, then vending zones will be marked for street vendors. They will not have any hassle with the people of RWA and Market Association inside the colony since a separate place will be given as per the law,” said the government.

“The Street Vendors Vending Committee is taking stock of all the vendors in Delhi and ascertaining if they can be allocated a place where they would not have to pay money to the Delhi Police or the MCD. This will enable street vendors to get a decent livelihood within Delhi,” it added.

The Kejriwal government said that it has identified more than 71 thousand street vendors.

“As on 30 September 2021, 23951 street vendors have been identified in South Delhi Municipal Corporation. 27819 street vendors have been identified in North Delhi Municipal Corporation and 19577 street vendors have been identified in East Municipal Corporation area. Thus around 71371 street vendors have been identified in all the three MCDs,” said the Delhi government.

The government further said, “A survey has been done by the Town Vending Committee of the Kejriwal government. It had a deadline of 30 September 2021 which has been extended by the government till December 7, 2021, so that all street vendors can be registered. After the registration of all street vendors of Delhi, an election will be held and a vending committee will be formed according to each zone. After that, the further proceedings will begin.”

