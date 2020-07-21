Delhi High Court adjourns all petitions on Delhi riots till July 27

Delhi: The Delhi High court on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) adjourned the hearing of all petitions on Delhi riots till July 27.

Delhi High Court has also given the last chance to all the parties to submit their replies and suggestions.

The court has also directed the Central Government to give a copy of the reply to all the parties.

Earlier on July 4, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in their investigation on Delhi riots had said that they have found clues of foreign funding.

In the status report filed in the court, the Special Cell disclosed that an accused of the Delhi riots went to Malaysia and also met controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

The national capital had witnessed its one of most violent clashes in the northeast district in the last week of February in 2020.

The clashes took place between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and resulted in injuring more than hundreds while killing at least 53 people.