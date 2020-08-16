Delhi Metro Rail Corporation starts preliminary work on 5th bridge over Yamuna river

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started preliminary work on the fifth Metro bridge over river Yamuna. The 560 metres long new bridge will come up on the Majlis Park – Maujpur Metro corridor of Phase 4 of Delhi Metro and will connect the Soorghat Metro Station and the Sonia Vihar Metro Station. At present, there are four bridges of Delhi Metro on the Yamuna river.

"After carrying out geotechnical investigation at the location of proposed piers, the activity of casting of test piles is in progress. To utilize available time during this monsoon season, a cofferdam away from active course of Yamuna has been constructed by raising the level of ground by filling of earth and sand from nearby area with protection of its slope through bamboo, jute netting and sand bags. The level of cofferdam has been kept same as level of adjacent road to ensure supply of requisite construction material like steel reinforcement, metal liner, ready mix concrete, etc," DMRC said in a press release.

This bridge will come up between Wazirabad Bridge and the Signature Bridge and it will be first Metro bridge over Yamuna to be built using the Cantilever construction method. It is to be noted that cantilever construction allows overhanging structures without additional support. Employment of this technology will make the bridge look aesthetically better.

"The design of the bridge was finalized using the ‘Building Information Modeling’ (BIM) technology. With the help of this technology, a 3D model of the bridge was uploaded with intricate details of the proposed structure. For the finalization of the Phase 4 designs, DMRC’s engineers are using the BIM platform, through which they have been able to finalise the designs even during the days of the pandemic when physical meetings weren’t possible. This bridge crosses river Yamuna at about 385m downward of old Wazirabad Bridge and 213m upstream of existing Signature Bridge," said DMRC.

According to DMRC, it has obtained all mandatory approvals from the concerned agencies for the construction of the bridge. DMRC has also planned to take various eco-friendly measures during the construction of this bridge.