Delhi Metro should resume on trial basis, Centre to decide soon: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Metro train services in Delhi might resume on a trial basis as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the city Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. He hoped that the Centre would soon take a decision on the matter.

Talking city to traders, entrepreneurs and businessmen in a 'Digital Samvad', the chief minister said that the issue has been raised with the Centre many times and hopefully a decision will be taken soon.

"I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard," he said.

The chief minister also said that markets and roads in Delhi would be beautified on the lines of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.

Traders and businesspersons from different markets of the city dealing in automotive parts, construction sector, garments and textile, event management, among others, shared their problems with and extended suggestions to the chief minister during the virtual interaction.

Kejriwal said that their suggestions were noted and would be considered for necessary action, PTI reported.

The chief minister highlighted various steps taken by his government to revive the pandemic-hit economy of the city and said it would make some big announcements about the industry sector in coming days.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike in August. With 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases the total infection tally climbed to over 1.61 lakh, while 16 fatalities raised the death toll to 4,300, officials said.

The total number of cases stood at 1,61,466 while active cases stood at 11,778, and 1,45,388 patients have been cured of the infection. The number of COVID-19 containment zones is 627.