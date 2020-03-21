Delhi metro train services partially shut on March 23 to curb coronavirus spread: Check full schedule

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday stated that the metro services will remain partially closed on March 23 in a bid to promote social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In a statement, the DMRC said that there will be no metro services between 10 am-4 pm and after 8 pm on March 23 (Monday).

The statement read, "Metro train services will start from 6 AM across originating stations of all Lines and will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes till 8 AM. During this period, only people involved in essential services like hospitals, fire, electricity, police etc. will be allowed to enter Metro stations on the production of their identification cards to security personnel."



It also added, "The services from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM will be available at a normal frequency as used to be available every Monday. During this period the general public can also travel and no identification will be required at the time of entry."



"There will be NO METRO SERVICE from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. However, all the trains which started at 10 AM from originating stations of all Lines will continue to run till they reach their destination stations," it added.



"Services from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM:-Metro services will again resume from 4:00 PM from all Lines and will continue till 8:00 PM with a normal frequency for the general public. Services from 8:00 PM onwards-There will be NO METRO SERVICE from 8:00 PM onwards on any of the Lines. However, the last train service starting at 8:00 PM from originating station will continue to run till it reaches its destination," added the statement.

The parking at the metro stations will also remain closed on March 23.

"The objective of this staggered Metro services plan on Monday is aimed at facilitating all stakeholders with effectiveness and to promote ‘social distancing’ which is very much required to contain the spread of Coronavirus," added the statement.

"In the first couple of hours ( 6 AM to 8 AM), DMRC’s priority is to ensure that the people involved in providing the essential services, as notified by the Government, reach their destinations with ease while maintaining norms of ‘social distancing’ in Metro premises. In the next two hours (8 AM to 10 AM), the objective is to facilitate people for whom it is essential and unavoidable to go to their destinations. DMRC again appeals and advises the general public not to panic and stay at home and use the Metro only when it is really essential and unavoidable," stated the DMRC.

"In the prevalent scenario where authorities have shut malls, restaurants, major markets etc. to prevent the spread of the virus, it is the responsibility of our passengers also to co-operate with DMRC and help fight Coronavirus collectively. These modified Metro services are applicable for this Monday only. If there is any further requirement to continue the same pattern in the larger public interest, the same shall be informed accordingly," added the DMRC.