Delhi moots staggered timings for OPD patients amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday (March 22) said that the state government is mooting staggered timings for OPD patients amid rising COVID-19 cases.

He also emphasised the need to wear masks, remain alert, and take precautions during the coming Holi festival.

“There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms,” PTI quoted Jain as saying.

He also asked people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29, PTI reported. Jain had said on Sunday that the government has been conducting aggressive testing and contact tracing, and will contain the recent surge in fresh coronavirus cases.

The national capital has 3,618 active cases as of March 22, with the death toll reaching 10,956. As per a bulletin, the positivity rate remains at over 1 per cent for the second consecutive day.

India has recorded 3,34,646 cases, while the death toll has reached 1,59,967, as per the Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, around 4,50,65,998 people have been vaccinated in the country so far.

(With PTI inputs)