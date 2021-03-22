हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi moots staggered timings for OPD patients amid rising COVID-19 cases

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain asked people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29. 

Delhi moots staggered timings for OPD patients amid rising COVID-19 cases
Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday (March 22) said that the state government is mooting staggered timings for OPD patients amid rising COVID-19 cases.

He also emphasised the need to wear masks, remain alert, and take precautions during the coming Holi festival. 

“There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms,” PTI quoted Jain as saying. 

He also asked people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29, PTI reported. Jain had said on Sunday that the government has been conducting aggressive testing and contact tracing, and will contain the recent surge in fresh coronavirus cases. 

The national capital has 3,618 active cases as of March 22, with the death toll reaching 10,956. As per a bulletin, the positivity rate remains at over 1 per cent for the second consecutive day. 

India has recorded 3,34,646 cases, while the death toll has reached 1,59,967, as per the Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, around 4,50,65,998 people have been vaccinated in the country so far. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiCOVID-19CoronavirusSatyendra Jain
Next
Story

Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 seeking to raise FDI cap to 74% passed in Lok Sabha

Must Watch

PT13M15S

Sharad Pawar's claim on where Anil Deshmukh was on Feb 15, proved to be false?