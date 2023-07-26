Delhi-NCR Floods: Picture From Noida's Eco-Tech 3 SPEAKS Thousand Words, Hundreds Of Vehicles Submerge In Water

As the water level of the Hindon River rises after the Yamuna, several areas in Noida have been inundated. In response, the police and district administration are working tirelessly to rescue stranded individuals and transport them to safety. Amidst this deluge, a distressing video of Noida's Eco-Tech 3 parking area has emerged, showing cars submerged and floating helplessly in the floodwaters.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have evacuated thousands of homes and continue to make announcements through the police administration, urging people to move to safer locations. Approximately 2.5 lakh people have been affected by the floodwaters in areas like Habatpur, Chotapur, Bahlolpur, Yusufpur Chak Shahberi, and other regions in Greater Noida. The administration has issued an alert regarding the rising water levels of the Hindon River and the Yamuna.

Due to continuous water release from the Hindon River at the Ghaziabad Barrage, the water level currently stands at 205.80 meters upstream, while downstream, it measures 200.85 meters. The barrage has released 22,987 cubic meters of water, causing the water level to surge. The situation worsened on Monday with heavy rainfall, resulting in hundreds of vehicles submerged in the Eco Tech-3 area of Noida.



The Noida floods have affected approximately 2.5 lakh people, with the water level of the Hindon River steadily rising due to continuous rainfall. The police and district administration are working relentlessly to conduct rescue operations and ensure the safety of affected individuals. Despite warnings from the administration, many people chose to stay in the submerged areas, prompting authorities to relocate them to relief camps.

District Magistrate Manish Varma has instructed officials to closely monitor the situation and provide all possible assistance to those affected by the floods. The Hindon River is a tributary of the Yamuna and flows through Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida before joining the Yamuna, a short distance from Delhi.