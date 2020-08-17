Delhi-NCR likely to receive rain, thunderstorm in the next 2 hours: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (August 17) morning said that the Delhi-NCR region is likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain for the next 2 hours.

IMD forecast read, ''Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas at isolated places of Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Bijnor, Chandpur during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department.''

07-08-2020; 0400 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Bijnor, Chandpur during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/Vl3FWEWJNL — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile, IMD also predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Uttar Pradesh including Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur.

''Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur during next 2 hours,'' said IMD.

On Sunday, Delhiites witnessed sultry weather as humidity levels shot up to 91 percent and the maximum temperature settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.