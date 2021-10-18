Delhi-NCR weather update: Thunderstorm with heavy intensity rain to continue today, says IMD

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi-NCR on Monday (October 18, 2021) morning woke up to rain and thunderstorms for the second consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers during the day.

In a tweet at 7:45 AM, the weather department said that thunderstorms with rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the national capital including Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad for the next two hours.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Janpath area pic.twitter.com/pLnvpDfSUe — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

ALSO READ | Heavy rainfall predicted over 21 states for next few days, check the list

The met department also predicted rain over Haryana's Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.

The rain is also expected in the following Uttar Pradesh districts - Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Amroha, Sahaswan, Chandausi, Sambhal, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra.



Nadbai, Bharatpur and Nagar in Rajasthan may also see showers.

18-10-2021; 0745 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 18, 2021

Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar(Rajasthan). Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi during next 2 hours.. pic.twitter.com/POujirFq5L — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 18, 2021

Live TV