Delhi rains

Delhi-NCR weather update: Thunderstorm with heavy intensity rain to continue today, says IMD

The residents of Delhi-NCR on Monday morning woke up to rain and thunderstorms for the second consecutive day.

Delhi-NCR weather update: Thunderstorm with heavy intensity rain to continue today, says IMD
File Photo (Zee Media)

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi-NCR on Monday (October 18, 2021) morning woke up to rain and thunderstorms for the second consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers during the day.

In a tweet at 7:45 AM, the weather department said that thunderstorms with rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the national capital including Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad for the next two hours.

ALSO READ | Heavy rainfall predicted over 21 states for next few days, check the list

The met department also predicted rain over Haryana's Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.

The rain is also expected in the following Uttar Pradesh districts - Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Amroha, Sahaswan, Chandausi, Sambhal, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra.
 
Nadbai, Bharatpur and Nagar in Rajasthan may also see showers. 

