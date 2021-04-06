Delhi night curfew: Arvind Kejriwal govt allows print, electronic media to move only through e-pass

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday (April 6) decided to impose a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, but exempted certain public transport for the staff of essential services.

The Delhi government's order said, “Public transport such as buses, Delhi Metro, autos, and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew."

It further said, "People who want to get COVID-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass."

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, however, said the AAP government is alert to the pandemic situation here and keeping a "close watch" on it, while interacting with reporters.

He said over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi till date, adding "The positivity rate yesterday was 5.54 per cent, and around 65,000 tests were conducted. Orders were issued to escalate the number of beds in both private and Delhi government hospitals. Almost 5,000 beds are being added for COVID positive cases."

"The trend needs to be monitored, and we are keeping a close watch on it. Currently, the positivity rate has crossed the 5 per cent-mark for the entire country. However, in Delhi, we are completely alert and are being cautious," Jain said.

On the vaccination front, Jain said, a record 87,673 people were vaccinated on Monday, adding that 73 per cent people have received vaccines at Delhi government hospitals.

