Delhi night curfew: Kejriwal govt exempts departments providing essential services

New Delhi: The national capital state government had announced on Tuesday (March 6) that certain public transport will be exempt from the night curfew for the staff of essential services. The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases has forced the government to impose strict restrictions in several states in India.

“Public transport such as buses, Delhi Metro, autos, and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew," the government said.

"People who want to get COVID-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

Who will get a concession during the night curfew?

- There will be no restriction on traffic movement during the night curfew.

- Those who take the vaccine will be exempted from the night curfew, but they will have to take an e-pass.

- During the night curfew, ration, grocery, fruit, vegetable, milk, drug shoppers will be allowed to move, but they will also have to take e-pass.

- Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move during the night curfew through e-pass.

- Private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff can move around by displaying an ID card.

- Passengers coming to and from the airport, railway station and bus stand will be exempted, but must show a valid ticket.

- Pregnant women and patients going for treatment will also be exempted during the night curfew.

- Public transport such as buses, Delhi Metro, auto, taxis, etc. will be allowed to be transported during the scheduled time to the same people who have been exempted during the night curfew.

- People of all departments engaged in essential services will be given exemption during the night curfew.

- Delhi government said that all the guidelines will be applicable to the movement of the people and not to the essential goods and essential services.

