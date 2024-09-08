Delhi Shooting Case: Four Men Open Fire Outside Club

Delhi Shooting Incident: A 30-year-old man was arrested after four men allegedly opened fire outside a night club in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Sunday. At 12.59 am on Saturday, police received a call about a firing outside Kanch Club in the Jhilmil industrial area.

A team from Seemapuri police station reached the spot and found two live cartridges and eight empty shells on the road outside the club, a senior officer said. There were two bullet marks on the door of the club, the officer said. According to the complaint lodged by the club's bouncer, four men arrived at the club around 11.45 pm on Friday.

Two of them aimed their guns and shot at him. The accused then fled towards Vivek Vihar, the officer said. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and one arrested. Two more accused have been identified and efforts are underway to nab them, the officer added.