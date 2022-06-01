New Delhi: Police have busted a kidney racket gang in South Delhi and arrested 10 persons from various parts of the city. The case was registered at the Hauz Khas police station. According to the police, one of the arrested persons is a doctor while others are technicians and helpers.

Delhi | The staff of Hauz Khas Police Station, South District has busted a racket involved in illegal kidney transplantation by arresting 10 persons pic.twitter.com/6X48pyl6r5 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Delhi | 3 more accused- OT technicians Kuldeep Ray Vishvakarama, Om Prakash Sharma and Manoj Tiwari were arrested in the case. They worked with Dr Sourabh Mittal: DCP South, Benita Mary — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Delhi | Probe revealed that Kuldeep Ray Vishwakarma is main mastermind of this gang who convinced other persons for these illegal transplantations and also selected the clinic of a quack doctor Sonu Rohilla for the execution of operations: DCP South, Benita Mary pic.twitter.com/OX6850KuPh — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

An operation theatre was set up in Sonipat where the patients were operated upon.

"During the interrogation, the detained doctor revealed that he charged lakhs of rupees from a patient for an operation. It was revealed that nearly 14 people were targeted over six months. The figure could increase as the investigation into the matter is underway," said the police.

It also came to the fore that the doctor mainly targeted the poor people and lured them by offering more money. He used social media to look for his clients. The police are likely to make more arrests in the case.