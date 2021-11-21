Delhi police arrest 3 for robbing woman at knifepoint in a cab

New Delhi: The Delhi police have arrested three men who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint in a cab inside Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, reported Indian express. According to the police, the gruesome incident took place on November 7.

The accused have been identified as Pintu Bilal, Noor Islam (20) and Shafiq Rafiq (29).

The victim, a woman who works at a private company allegedly took the cab from Shahdara to go to work.

As per the Indian Express report, the accused got into the cab by posing as passengers. They later threatened the woman with a knife and robbed her of mobile phones, a gold chain and around Rs 10,000. The men then deboarded the cab at the Nand Nagri area and warned the driver against a police complaint.

The robbed items have been recovered by Delhi police.

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (Crime) told Indian Express, “We scanned several CCTVs in the area and mounted technical surveillance on the suspects. After several raids, three accused were caught from the Seemapuri area.”

According to the Delhi police, the accused confessed to their crime and accepted that they worked with local gangs to commit snatching and robbery in the past. Apart from the recent robbery, the accused have been involved in 20 other cases.

