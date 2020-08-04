Delhi Police ASI's daughter secures 6th position; Constable Firoj Alam gets 645th rank

New Delhi: In the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) result announced on Tuesday (August 4), Constable Firoj Alam has made Delhi Police proud by securing 645th rank in the UPSC's all India rank. Also, two wards of Delhi Police family- Vishakha Yadav d/o ASI Raj Kumar, posted in Dwarka district, and Navneet Mann d/o Inspector Sukhdev Singh Mann, posted in Vigilance unit, have secured 6th and 33rd AIR, respectively.

The Delhi Police has congratulated all the high achievers. Notably, a total of 829 candidates have qualified for civil services, including IAS and IPS, according to the UPSC.

Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore, and Pratibha Verma secured the first, second, and third positions respectively, the Commission said without sharing further details of the toppers.

The UPSC has recommended a total of 829 candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services.

Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from the General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, according to the UPSC.

The selection has been made against 927 vacancies reported by the government. The commission has also put 182 candidates in the reserve list, while "The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld."

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases of preliminary, main, and interview to select candidates for the civil services.

Marks will be available on the UPSC's official website within 15 days from the date of declaration of results.