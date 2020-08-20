Delhi Police constable shoots man dead in Rithala, arrested

New Delhi: A constable of the Delhi Police shot and killed a man with his service revolver in Rithala on Thursday morning.

The accused constable Surendra, 47, who was posted at Shahbad Dairy police station has been arrested.

The incident took place in the morning at 6 am on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Deepak. He lived in Dwaraka and used to run a gym there.

The reason for the shooting has not been ascertained yet. The police is conducting a probe in the matter.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)