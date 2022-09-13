Delhi Police gives BIG JOLT to Neeraj Bawana gang, nabs 2 members for Rs 5 cr extortion

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two notorious criminals of Neeraj Bawana-Arsh Dala Syndicate, who made an extortion call, demanding Rs 5 crore from a Vasant Kunj-based businessman. The accused were identified as Sunny Dagar alias Vikram and Pushpender Lochav alias Dimpy. The police said that the victim businessman runs a business in village Bamnoli, Dwarka.

"Victim received life threats in the name of Neeraj Bawana Gang through international virtual numbers. The caller introduced himself as "Sunny Issapur from Neeraj Bawana Gang" and demanded Rs 5 crore from him. After few days, the complainant again received another threat call from another virtual number. After which, he approached the police," said the police official.

After receiving a complaint in this regard, a case under section 386 IPC was lodged with the Vasant Kunj North Police Station and investigation of the case was transferred to Special Cell, South Western Range.

"It came to light that one Sunny Dagar alias Sunny Issapur alias Vikram who belongs to Neeraj Bawana Gang and was recently arrested by Punjab Police is involved in this crime. Dagar was interrogated in Patiala jail regarding the extortion call, who confessed his involvement in the crime. Dagar also disclosed that Pushpender Lochav alias Dimpy gave him the tip regarding the victim and shared his whole details," said the police official.

Dimpy also told him that there was family dispute with the complainant and he can get easy money by extending life threat to the complainant.

Dagar further disclosed that he was in direct contact with Canada-based fugitive criminal Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala through social media and as per the instructions of jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali, he was planning to eliminate their rival gang Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi, and in order to procure sophisticated weapons, he made the extortion call to the complainant.

He also disclosed that Dala transferred some money in the account of Dimpy. Police said that Dimpy was held from Dwarka area on September 7.

He disclosed that he was in contact with Dala and they made extortion calls.

The police said that it was learnt that Dala had become radicalised and was associated with terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Khalistan Tiger Force to carry out targeted killings. Consequently, he got murdered two Dera Saccha Sauda followers through his associates in two separate incidents in 2020 and 2021.