Delhi

Delhi Police head constable murders wife, commits suicide

A 33-year-old Delhi Police constable was murdered by her husband, a head constable posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell. The head constable identified as Manoj was posted at South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony. He later committed suicide by shooting himself in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Police sources said that after preliminary probe itr was found that Manoj shot his wife Renu Malik with his service revolver late on Monday night. Sources added that Renu was working with the coronavirus COVID-19 cell of the Delhi Police.

It is learnt that the constable Renu's body was found inside a car and a sharp-edged weapon was also recovered from the vehicle. A case of murder has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station.

