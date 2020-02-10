Delhi Police registers FIR in Gargi College molestation case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College last week. The case was registered after receiving a complaint from the college authority. Additional DCP Gitanjali Khandelwal is investigating the entire case.

An FIR was filed at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has summoned the Principal of Gargi College, Dr Promila Kumar, asking her to appear before it on February 12 at 2:00 pm.

The security guards of the college are also being called for investigating in the matter which took place on February 6 inside the college premises.

The students are accusing the college administration and demanding the resignation of a professor named Sheela Dubey who is alleged of not helping the college students in the matters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident and said that it is very sad and disappointing incident. This should not be tolerated at all. The culprits should be punished and we should ensure that children studying in college are safe.

गार्गी कॉलेज में हमारी बेटियों के साथ बद्सलूकी बेहद दुखद और निराशाजनक है। इसे क़तई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जा सकता। दोषियों को पकड़ कर सख्त से सख्त सजा मिलनी चाहिए। और ये सुनिश्चित हो कि हमारे कॉलेजों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चे सुरक्षित हों। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 10, 2020

The issue was also raised in the parliament and Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "It has come to our notice that some outsiders had entered the college, which is not right. The college administration has been asked to look into it," adding "Action will be taken against the culprits."

The incident came to light when students of Gargi college posted about the assault on social media posts at around 6:30 pm on February 6. According to the posts, packs of drunk men forced their way inside college misbehaved with them and the security personnel failed to control the unruly groups.