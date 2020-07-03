हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi murder

Delhi Police retired ASI's son Nitin Dalal shot dead

As per the Delhi police report, the murderers fired six gunshots to Nitin while he was driving his car.

Delhi Police retired ASI&#039;s son Nitin Dalal shot dead

New Delhi: Son of a retired Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector, Nitin Dalal, was shot dead by unidentified people in Rohini district on Thursday night. As per the police report,  the murderers fired six gunshots to Nitin while he was driving his car.

The reason for the murder is assumed to be some personal conflicts. Delhi police said, "Nitin was driving his elder brother's car at the time of the incident. In the initial investigation, it was revealed that Nitin's elder brother, Neeraj is in the property business.''

Meanwhile, the police is taking the help of the CCTV footage to identify the accused. Several teams of Delhi police have been formed to arrest the accused.

 

