Delhi Police starts probe, finds some vital clues in JNU violence case

A day after brutal attacks on students and professors in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO, on Monday (January 6) told media that probe has been launched into the attack on JNU students and professors by some masked goons on Sunday (January 5).

He added that a total of four FIRs have been registered in connection with this case, out of which three FIRs were registered on Sunday. Delhi Police sources said that students from both ABVP and Left groups had called people from outside the campus and these outsiders were involved in violence inside the JNU campus. According to Randhawa, Delhi Police's Joint CP Western range, Shalini Singh, will lead a fact-finding committee formed to probe this matter.

Randhawa said that the crime branch will investigate the matter. He also informed the media that 34 people got injured in the mayhem and all of them have been discharged after proper medical attention.

Talking to media, Randhawa said that Delhi Police had received a call at around 5 PM and police immediately responded to the call. He noted that some policemen are always present at the Admin Block of the varsity but cops are not deployed in hostels.

Randhawa said that Delhi Police has collected the CCTV footage from JNU administration and is currently examining the footage to find out the people who were involved in Sunday's violence. He added that police is also monitoring social media and some WhatsApp groups to nail the perpetrators of the attack.

Meanwhile, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, who was also brutally attacked by the goons, claimed that since past 4-5 days violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP. Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture.