Delhi Police

Delhi Police to deploy 1,600 traffic personnel to ensure safe Holi for motorists

Over 170 traffic pickets and the district police will be deployed to ensure a peaceful and safe Holi celebration on Tuesday.

File photo

New Delhi: Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists and check the incidents of drunken driving on Holi, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Over 170 traffic pickets and the district police will be deployed to ensure a peaceful and safe Holi celebration on Tuesday, they said. Delhi traffic police will also deploy around 1,600 staff for the purpose.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and check the incidents of drunken and reckless driving, over-speeding, red light jumping, triple riding, riding without helmet and performing stunts on two-wheelers, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N S Bundela said.

He advised parents to not allow their minors drive vehicles.

Special checking teams with alcometers will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations, he said.

