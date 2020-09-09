हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Delhi Police's railway unit rescues 14 minors brought from Bihar to work in factories

All the minors rescued are between the age group of 12 to 14 and were brought from Bihar claiming to provide them jobs.

Delhi Police&#039;s railway unit rescues 14 minors brought from Bihar to work in factories

The railway unit of the Delhi Police on Wednesday rescued 14 minors after conducting a joint operation with NGO 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan'. Ten people have also been arrested on charges of trafficking of children.

All the minors rescued are between the age group of 12 to 14 and were brought from Bihar claiming to provide them jobs. These children were being brought from different districts of Bihar--Begusarai, Katihar, Purnia, Kishanganj in the name of giving them work in Delhi.

According to the police, the children were to be sent to work in factories in Haryana and Punjab from Delhi. Due to COVID-19, children were being brought to work in the factory.

Tags:
Delhi Police
Next
Story

Oil slick near MT New Diamond is from explosion, not cargo hold, say sources
  • 43,70,128Confirmed
  • 73,890Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M3S

After reaching Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut slammed Uddhav Thackeray and government