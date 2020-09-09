Delhi Police's railway unit rescues 14 minors brought from Bihar to work in factories

The railway unit of the Delhi Police on Wednesday rescued 14 minors after conducting a joint operation with NGO 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan'. Ten people have also been arrested on charges of trafficking of children.

All the minors rescued are between the age group of 12 to 14 and were brought from Bihar claiming to provide them jobs. These children were being brought from different districts of Bihar--Begusarai, Katihar, Purnia, Kishanganj in the name of giving them work in Delhi.

According to the police, the children were to be sent to work in factories in Haryana and Punjab from Delhi. Due to COVID-19, children were being brought to work in the factory.