Delhi records 823 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, highest single-day spike this year

New Delhi: The National Capital recorded more than 800 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Sunday (March 21) as per the Health Department data.

The active cases of the COVID-19 in Delhi rose to 3,618 from 3,409 in one day. The state health department also revealed that the Capital recorded one more death taking the toll to 10,956 on Sunday.

With 823 new COVID-19 infections the total tally was pushed to 6.47 lakh, out of which over 6.33 lakh patients have already recovered from the virus. Yesterday’s daily count was the highest in nearly three months.

Earlier, Saturday saw over 831 cases in the state, while Friday and Thursday witnessed 716 and 607 cases respectively.

The state health bulletin also revealed that a total of 79,714 tests were conducted on the day. Adding that the positivity rate reached 1.03 percent on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the notification also added that the number of people under home isolation in the Capital rose to 1,893 from 1,722 on Sunday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi had started to show a downward curve from February this year. However, the daily new cases have started to rise again. In March the Capital’s daily new cases curve has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

The health experts have stated that this "sudden rise in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 guidelines properly and assuming all is well now".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also addressed a press conference in regard to the situation on Thursday. The AAP leader said that officials had been directed for stricter tracking and tracing of cases.

देश में बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों के मद्देनज़र दिल्ली में वैक्सिनेशन को अब युद्ध स्तर पर बढ़ाया जाएगा | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/DuvBFAiFfC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India recorded 43,846 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The sudden recent surge in coronavirus cases has taken the country's active count to more than 3 lakh. There were also 22,956 COVID-19 recoveries and 197 deaths on Saturday.

As per the official data, India has witnessed a total of 1,15,99,130 infections, of which, 3,09,087 are still active. More than 1.1 crore people have recovered, whereas, over 1.59 have succumbed to the virus. The fresh surge is reportedly the highest in 112 days.

