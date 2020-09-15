हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi reports 3374 new COVID-19 cases, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests coronavirus positive

The national capital recorded a surge of 3374 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (September 15) taking the total tally to 2,21,533 as per the Ministry of Health data. Delhi is among the top five worst-hit state due to coronavirus in India. 

Delhi reports 3374 new COVID-19 cases, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests coronavirus positive

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a surge of 3374 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (September 15) taking the total tally to 2,21,533 as per the Ministry of Health data. Delhi is among the top five worst-hit state due to coronavirus in India. 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sisodia asserted that he had a mild fever after which he got himself tested. He added that after the result came positive he isolated himself. Sisodia added that currently he doesn't have a fever or any other difficulties and is completely fine. 

"After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work," he tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday during the one-day session of the Assembly said that Delhi is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests in the whole world.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India crossed 49 lakh mark on Tuesday (September 15) with 83,809 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of Health data the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 49,30,237.

The death toll also crossed the 80,000 mark with 1,054 deaths reported on Monday taking the toll to 80,776.  At present, the country has 9,90,061 active cases and 38,59,400 people have been treated and discharged so far.

 

