Delhi reports first Coronavirus case, Telangana second

New Delhi: In a shocking development, two positive cases of Coronavirus were on Monday (March 1) detected in India. While the first case has been reported from the national capital, the second is from Telangana.

According to the Ministry of Health, the person who tested positive in Dehli had a travel history of Italy, while the other had recently returned from Dubai.

Meanwhile, the United States of Washington confirmed the second death case by coronavirus infection on Sunday. Public health officials in King County, Washington, said a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died on Saturday at Evergreen Health Hospital in Kirkland, CNN reported. It is the same facility where officials witnessed the nation`s first coronavirus death on Saturday.

The first US death in Washington state was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, officials said. The patient had no recent travel history or contact with people known to be infected, officials said. Officials also announced three other confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, all at Evergreen Health.

They include a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s. All were in critical condition with underlying health issues. All four new cases were residents of a nursing facility in Kirkland where two other people -- a resident and a worker -- had previously tested positive. As of Sunday night, 87 cases of coronavirus had been identified in the United States, according to The New York Times.The first of those cases was announced on January 21. Twenty-two cases were announced on Saturday and Sunday, including the country`s first two deaths, both in Washington State.

In Italy, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 1,577, while five more have died, bringing the death toll to 34, the civil protection chief said on Sunday.

In mainland China, at least 2,912 people have so far been killed of the deadly virus whereas the global death toll crossed over 3,000, according to the National Health Commission.